Falcon Project (FNT) Market Cap Achieves $503,229.48

Falcon Project (FNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $503,229.48 and approximately $441.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00036974 BTC.
About Falcon Project
Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus.
Buying and Selling Falcon Project
