FansTime Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last Week (FTI)

FansTime (FTI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FansTime has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $214,299.41 and approximately $1.97 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FansTime

FansTime is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org.

FansTime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

