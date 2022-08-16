Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Short Interest Up 14.0% in July

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,200 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 311,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,184.0 days.

Fanuc Stock Performance

Shares of FANUF traded up 5.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 184.94. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145. Fanuc has a twelve month low of 144.88 and a twelve month high of 249.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 160.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

