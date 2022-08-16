Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Short Interest Up 9.2% in July

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Farmland Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

FPI traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 341,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,993. The company has a market capitalization of $809.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,503.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $16.43.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

