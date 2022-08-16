FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Shares Down 2.1%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.55. 28,246 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 19,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

FAT Brands Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $144.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.38. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FAT Brands Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

FAT Brands Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -14.48%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wiederhorn sold 23,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $436,590.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,865.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $56,386 over the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.45% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

