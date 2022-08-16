Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $3.80. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 189 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,480,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 345.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 82,968 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

Featured Articles

