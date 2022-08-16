Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Short Interest Down 18.2% in July

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,686,300 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 4,508,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,056,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Federal National Mortgage Association Trading Down 2.9 %
FNMA stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.64. 1,022,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,069. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70.
Separately, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile
Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
