Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Short Interest Down 18.2% in July

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,686,300 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 4,508,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,056,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Federal National Mortgage Association Trading Down 2.9 %

FNMA stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.64. 1,022,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,069. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.