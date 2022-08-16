FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Trading 4.8% Higher

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 4,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 10,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FIBRA Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
FIBRA Prologis Stock Up 4.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.
About FIBRA Prologis
FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.
