Filecash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46,292.00 (FIC)

Filecash (FIC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, Filecash has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Filecash has a market capitalization of $150,004.47 and approximately $46,292.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecash coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037184 BTC.

About Filecash

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash.

Filecash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using U.S. dollars.

