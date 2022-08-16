Financial Review: QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) versus Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares QUALCOMM and Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM 30.52% 95.77% 27.66% Blonder Tongue Laboratories -4.14% -18.69% -5.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QUALCOMM and Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM $33.57 billion 5.09 $9.04 billion $11.29 13.47 Blonder Tongue Laboratories $15.75 million 0.00 $80,000.00 ($0.07) N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than Blonder Tongue Laboratories. Blonder Tongue Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QUALCOMM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

73.6% of QUALCOMM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for QUALCOMM and Blonder Tongue Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM 0 10 13 1 2.63 Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

QUALCOMM currently has a consensus target price of $191.04, suggesting a potential upside of 25.58%.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats Blonder Tongue Laboratories on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA,LTE and/or OFDMA-based 5G standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including 5G, artificial intelligence, automotive, consumer, enterprise, cloud, and IoT, and investment for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications, new industries, and applications. It also provides development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. QUALCOMM Incorporated was incorpotared in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers encoders/transcoders, such as 4K/ultra-high definition, high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 capable encoders and transcoders; and QPSK and 8PSK, and QAM transcoders. The company also provides NXG IP digital video processing and headend products, including IPTV format conversions and simulcast use cases. In addition, it offers coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets; coax distribution products are either mounted on exterior utility poles or encased in pedestals, vaults, or other security devices in cable television systems; distribution system is enclosed within the walls of the building or added to an existing structure using various techniques to hide the coax cable and devices in SMB systems; and non-passive devices for signal distributed from the headend is of sufficient strength when it arrives at its final destination to provide audio/video images. Further, the company provides CPE products consisting of Android-based IPTV set top boxes. Additionally, it offers digital modulation products, such as Aircastertm ATSC, QAM, and IP trans-modulator series of products allow the user to create a line up from off-air and/or cable feeds for coax IP distribution; Edge QAM devices that accept Ethernet input and capture MPEG over IP transport streams, decrypt service provider conditional access or content protection, and insert proprietary conditional access; DOCSIS data products; service level agreements and services; and analog modulation, fiber, and miscellaneous products and services, as well as test and measurement instruments, and contract manufacturing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

