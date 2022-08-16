Financial Survey: Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) vs. TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF)

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) and TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ayr Wellness and TBG Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80 TBG Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus price target of $29.83, suggesting a potential upside of 542.78%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than TBG Diagnostics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 0.89 -$16.95 million ($0.18) -25.78 TBG Diagnostics $2.33 million 1.02 $530,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Ayr Wellness and TBG Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TBG Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayr Wellness.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of TBG Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ayr Wellness and TBG Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -1.93% -6.32% -3.68% TBG Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TBG Diagnostics beats Ayr Wellness on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of June 23, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 48 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About TBG Diagnostics

TBG Diagnostics Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics kits, instruments, and services in Taiwan and China. It provides ExProbe HLA and HPA kits for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and human platelet antigens (HPA) allele genotyping, which uses real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques with sequence specific primers and probes; Morgan SSP HLA kits for determining HLA alleles using PCR techniques with sequence specific primers; HLAssure SBT HLA Kits for transplantation donor selection; and AccuType SBT analysis software to analyze sequences from all ab1 based files. The company also offers Morgan SSPal HLA Typing Analysis Software, a gel result interpretation software; HLA typing services that offer low to high resolution using PCR fragment analysis (SSP) and DNA sequencing (SBT); QPCR Q6000, a six-channel real time PCR instrument; QzNGS NGS that provides high resolution HLA genotyping; and COVID-19 testing kits. It serves clinical labs, blood centers, and bone marrow registry labs. The company was formerly known as Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to TBG Diagnostics Limited in December 2015. TBG Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 1989 is based in Greenslopes, Australia.

