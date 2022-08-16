Fintel (LON:FNTL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $184.00

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 184 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 186 ($2.25), with a volume of 49062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.75 ($2.29).

Fintel Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 197.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 207.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £192.04 million and a PE ratio of 1,185.94.

Insider Activity at Fintel

In related news, insider Neil Martin Stevens purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £48,750 ($58,905.27). In related news, insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins purchased 17,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £34,089.80 ($41,191.16). Also, insider Neil Martin Stevens purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £48,750 ($58,905.27). Insiders bought 60,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,808,917 over the last 90 days.

Fintel Company Profile

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

