FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Up 10.6% in July

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FINV. Citigroup raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.27 to $5.33 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research initiated coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Institutional Trading of FinVolution Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 126.7% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 110,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 61,911 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FINV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.43. 259,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.70.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $385.97 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 25.01%.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

