First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,286 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUB. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.16 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $107.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.71.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

