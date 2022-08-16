First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Short Interest Update

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,450,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 16,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 0.4 %

AG traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. 158,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,185,831. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.46. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.02.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0061 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 450.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 68.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

