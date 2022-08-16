First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Up 12.5% in July

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DALI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,248. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DALI. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 606,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 478,173 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,773,000. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 4,346,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,082,000 after acquiring an additional 136,366 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $831,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $449,000.

