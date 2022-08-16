First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Down 16.5% in July

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,986. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

Get First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF alerts:

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.