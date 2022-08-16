First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.96 and last traded at $108.72. Approximately 60,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 80,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.58.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXL. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $74,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

