FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Short Interest Up 11.8% in July

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 216,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,502. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.78. FirstCash has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $97.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.08.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.87 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCFS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FirstCash by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 121.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after buying an additional 122,284 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in FirstCash by 25.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after buying an additional 62,210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

