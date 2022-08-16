Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,200 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 359,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Five Point Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE FPH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 146,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,641. Five Point has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $67,263.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,929 shares of company stock valued at $293,934. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Point

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 215.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Five Point from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Five Point Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Further Reading

