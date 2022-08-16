Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,200 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 359,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Five Point Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSE FPH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 146,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,641. Five Point has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18.
In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $67,263.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,929 shares of company stock valued at $293,934. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Five Point from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
