Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Down to $17.86

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.86, but opened at $16.75. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 5,794 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLNC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $854,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,061,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 29.8% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,333,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after acquiring an additional 535,160 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,854,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,744,000 after acquiring an additional 94,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

