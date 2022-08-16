FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Short Interest Down 9.3% in July

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp Stock Performance

FNCB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. FNCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

FNCB Bancorp Increases Dividend

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. FNCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

