ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Cowen

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FORG has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.89.

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $18.83 on Friday. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -17.93.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

