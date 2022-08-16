Formation Fi (FORM) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $336,462.00

Formation Fi (FORM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $240,107.26 and approximately $336,462.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded up 30.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002348 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001570 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036664 BTC.
About Formation Fi
Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi.
Buying and Selling Formation Fi
Receive News & Updates for Formation Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Formation Fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.