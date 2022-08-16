Fortis Inc. (FTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of FTS traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$61.17. 119,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$54.73 and a 1-year high of C$65.26. The stock has a market cap of C$29.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$60.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.09.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion. Analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Fortis

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.96.

In other news, Senior Officer James Reid bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$58.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,013.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$903,146.38.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.