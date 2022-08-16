Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

TSE:FTS opened at C$60.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.06 billion and a PE ratio of 23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$54.73 and a 1-year high of C$65.26.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.9500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.96.

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer James Reid acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$58.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,013.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,146.38.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

