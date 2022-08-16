Fortitude Gold Co. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Fortitude Gold stock opened at 6.51 on Tuesday. Fortitude Gold has a 1-year low of 5.82 and a 1-year high of 7.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is 6.67.

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

