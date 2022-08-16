Fortitude Gold Co. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Performance
Fortitude Gold stock opened at 6.51 on Tuesday. Fortitude Gold has a 1-year low of 5.82 and a 1-year high of 7.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is 6.67.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortitude Gold (FTCO)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.