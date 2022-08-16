Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $651,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 26,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 66,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

PFE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,181,862. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $278.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

