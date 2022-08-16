Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 204,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeline Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Institutional Trading of Freeline Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syncona Portfolio Ltd increased its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 645.7% during the 1st quarter. Syncona Portfolio Ltd now owns 21,997,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 236,312 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,606,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 120,536 shares during the last quarter. 47.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Price Performance

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.94. 48,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,760. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $58.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.34.

(Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Stories

