freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €27.50 by Barclays

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) received a €27.50 ($28.06) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNTN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($30.41) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

freenet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FNTN traded down €0.23 ($0.23) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €22.84 ($23.31). 326,314 shares of the stock traded hands. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.29) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($33.59). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.00.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

