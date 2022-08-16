Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($35.71) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DZ Bank downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($51.53) to €52.50 ($53.57) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($35.20) to €33.30 ($33.98) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.58.

Shares of FSNUY opened at $6.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 39.25 and a current ratio of 52.03. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

