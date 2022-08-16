Fundamenta (FMTA) Reaches Market Cap of $32,773.76

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 44.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 53.9% against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $32,773.76 and $10,444.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00037381 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,293,098 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,981 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

