Fundamenta (FMTA) Reaches Market Cap of $32,773.76

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 44.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 53.9% against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $32,773.76 and $10,444.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002336 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00037381 BTC.
Fundamenta Profile
Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,293,098 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,981 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Fundamenta Coin Trading
