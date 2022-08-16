Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CFO Jung Jennifer Fall Sells 814 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 814 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $16,800.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,328 shares in the company, valued at $378,289.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 496,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,729. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $315.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Funko by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,615,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after acquiring an additional 165,984 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 160,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Funko by 625.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after buying an additional 757,101 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 24.5% in the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 759,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after buying an additional 149,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Articles

