FUZE Token Achieves Market Cap of $17,655.51 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 46.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. FUZE Token has a market cap of $17,655.51 and $37,047.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUZE Token coin can now be purchased for about $23.56 or 0.00098437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00037125 BTC.
About FUZE Token
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net.
FUZE Token Coin Trading
