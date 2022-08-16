Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$0.75 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$0.50. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.20 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of GAU traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.66. 7,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,067. The company has a market cap of C$148.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 27.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.64.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

