GAMB (GMB) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

GAMB (GMB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, GAMB has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $29,744.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,973.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004190 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00128606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00035589 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00067935 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject.

Buying and Selling GAMB

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

According to CryptoCompare, "GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB's first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. "

