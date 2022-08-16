GameCredits 1-Day Volume Tops $5,929.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $5,929.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00255980 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000741 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000983 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000398 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,786,979 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org.

GameCredits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

