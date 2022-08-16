GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Up 8.4%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) rose 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.91 and last traded at $43.01. Approximately 359,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,252,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price objective on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Trading Up 10.6 %

The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.