GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Up 8.4%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) rose 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.91 and last traded at $43.01. Approximately 359,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,252,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.
Separately, Wedbush dropped their price objective on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
GameStop Trading Up 10.6 %
The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
