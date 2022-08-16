Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Short Interest Update

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 622,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Genscript Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of Genscript Biotech stock opened at 3.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is 3.29. Genscript Biotech has a 1-year low of 2.33 and a 1-year high of 5.15.
Genscript Biotech Company Profile
