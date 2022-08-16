Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Short Interest Update

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 622,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Genscript Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Genscript Biotech stock opened at 3.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is 3.29. Genscript Biotech has a 1-year low of 2.33 and a 1-year high of 5.15.

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy.

