Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,840,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 15th total of 15,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,839,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,318,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $749,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

GNW opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. Genworth Financial has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.65%.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

