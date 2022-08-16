Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in July

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,368,200 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 1,555,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,682.0 days.

Geox Price Performance

GXSBF stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. Geox has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

Geox Company Profile

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel to retailers and end consumers in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Footwear and Apparel. The company offers shoes and apparel under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand shops, Geox Shops, and e-commerce channels.

