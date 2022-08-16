Gerard Barron Acquires 103,680 Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) CEO Gerard Barron bought 103,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,532.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,420,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,803,669.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Gerard Barron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Gerard Barron acquired 25,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00.
TMC the metals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TMC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,396,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,059. TMC the metals company Inc. has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $15.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About TMC the metals
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TMC the metals (TMC)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.