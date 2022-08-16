Gerard Barron Acquires 103,680 Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) CEO Gerard Barron bought 103,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,532.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,420,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,803,669.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Gerard Barron acquired 25,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TMC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,396,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,059. TMC the metals company Inc. has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $15.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMC. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TMC the metals by 7,391.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,600 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth $1,813,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TMC the metals by 5,685.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 596,970 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth $971,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in TMC the metals by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 754,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 361,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

