GET Protocol Price Tops $1.90 (GET)

GET Protocol (GET) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $21.63 million and approximately $41,749.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00007878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,111.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00127763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00066088 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets.

GET Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.