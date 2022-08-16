Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ginkgo Bioworks updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

About Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 226.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

