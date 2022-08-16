Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research note on Monday.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 442.13%.
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
