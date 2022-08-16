Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.03.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $136.05. 38,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.57. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $175.73. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.88, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

