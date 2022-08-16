Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalink Investment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

Globalink Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLLIW remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. 15,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,255. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05. Globalink Investment has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

Globalink Investment Company Profile

Globalink Investment Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on operating in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors with a focus on North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

