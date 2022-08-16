GoldMint One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (MNTP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 46.3% higher against the dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC on exchanges. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $368,930.59 and approximately $5.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,843.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003926 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00128715 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00035651 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00068782 BTC.
About GoldMint
MNTP is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
GoldMint Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.
