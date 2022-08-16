GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GDRX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.53.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -65.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.77.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,276,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,536,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

