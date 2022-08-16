Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.41

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 11891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Insider Activity at Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter acquired 6,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,481.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura Carter purchased 6,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,481.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 138,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,617,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,080,913.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 159,499 shares of company stock worth $1,149,988. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,654,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,083,000 after purchasing an additional 67,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,875,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,435,000 after purchasing an additional 567,264 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 19.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,526,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after acquiring an additional 564,236 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 10.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,949,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 178,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 80.2% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,832,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after acquiring an additional 815,847 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

